newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Bend-La Pine Schools join others in adopting new mask rules, require proof of vaccination at indoor events

By KTVZ news sources
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV7iv_0a7WzBbx00

In-school class time still requires masks for all

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools on Friday joined Redmond, Jefferson County and other school districts around the state in adopting Oregon Health Authority guidelines to allow people not to wear masks at indoor sporting events -- if they show proof of vaccination.

Here's the policy, posted Friday to the district's website and sent to families:

Bend-La Pine Schools’ Families,

With changes to Oregon’s requirements for masking, many of you have raised questions with school and district staff regarding the district’s policies and practices. The purpose of this update is to provide clear information about any changes.

OUTDOOR REQUIREMENTS

The Oregon Department of Education has announced an update to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirements. Masks will NOT be required outside for students, staff, or spectators, including recess, PE, sporting events, or our outdoor graduations, for example. Physical distancing requirements are still in effect.

INDOOR REQUIREMENTS

After-School Athletics, Activities, and Events
Athletes, coaches, officials, participants and spectators who have been fully vaccinated will NOT be required to wear masks. These individuals will need to show proof of vaccination status.

School-Day PE, Recess, and Activities
The Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirement for masking indoors is unchanged: regardless of vaccination status, everyone in schools during the instructional day is still required to wear a mask.

LOOKING FORWARD TO THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR

We know already that masks will not be required outdoors. We are hopeful that the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance will not require masking indoors, as well. This will depend on low numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, which will depend most of all on large numbers of eligible individuals getting vaccinated.

The regional High School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics program has expanded eligibility to provide vaccines for those age 12 and older at new and existing sites, thanks to a partnership with pediatric medical providers and new authorization of the vaccine for those 12 and up. You and/or your student can walk-in to any of our upcoming events in the region.

Thanks, as always, for your support of our students and schools.

The post Bend-La Pine Schools join others in adopting new mask rules, require proof of vaccination at indoor events appeared first on KTVZ .

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
357
Followers
84
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Bend, OR
Health
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Education
State
Oregon State
La Pine, OR
Education
City
La Pine, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine#School Districts#Medical Schools#State Schools#Education And Schools#High School Students#Oregon Health Authority#Events Athletes#School Day Pe#Recess#Ready Schools#Indoor Requirements#Vaccination Status#Indoor Events#Outdoor Requirements#Guidelines#Safe Learners Guidance#After School Athletics#Eligible Individuals#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Schools diversity program splits community

Click here for updates on this story     FORSYTH County, Georgia (WGCL) — Parents, students, and community members packed a Forsyth County Schools board meeting to express concerns and admiration over the district’s decision to adopt a diversity plan. “Your strategic plan called DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion will fail for one very very specific reason, The post Schools diversity program splits community appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County, ORKTVZ

Deschutes County Farm Bureau awards record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Farm Bureau said Monday it proudly awarded a record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships this year. “This is the highest amount to date that Deschutes County Farm Bureau has awarded students through our scholarship program,” said Tom Maddux, Deschutes County Farm Bureau scholarship coordinator. “With so many things being canceled due to the pandemic, our Deschutes County Farm Bureau Board chose to invest in the future of our youth. It was a wise decision, in my book.”
Gardner, ILPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Girl, 13, says she was bullied then beaten at school

Click here for updates on this story     GARDNER, Illinois (WLS) — The family of a 13-year-old girl said an attack at her school in Gardner, Illinois left her face bloody and bruised. The girl’s mother is furious after she said her daughter was bullied, then beaten. “It makes me happy to know that I have The post Girl, 13, says she was bullied then beaten at school appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...