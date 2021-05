BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, 12-7, Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies took advantage of some free bags early and posted a run in the second and third inning to get out to a 2-0 lead, but the Rebels retaliated with a total of 12 runs from the fifth to seventh inning. The Maroon & White took a jab at the lead in the seventh, plating three on back-to-back jacks by Logan Sartori and Will Frizzell, and inched back in the ninth with two runs, but the late rally was not enough.