Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer launched (to many server issues) recently and with it comes a brand new selection of seasonal offerings in the Eververse store! From brand new ornaments, finishers, to every accessory that you could ask for to deck out your Guardian, it’s time to check out what Bungie has to offer us in Season of the Splicer! With this Season, Bungie has also brought back quite a few Eververse items from previous Seasons, so if you missed out on getting that one ornament for Whisper of the Worm, or Ace of Spades, now’s your chance to stock up on Silver and get your hands on all of these beloved cosmetics. So what does Tess have to offer Guardians in Season of the Splicer?