Blazers guard Damian Lillard receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award

The Trail Blazers aren't exactly considered a real threat to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at season's end. Early betting trends for the first round make Portland the slightest of favorites against the short-handed Denver Nuggets. The extent of the Blazers' hopes beyond Denver depends mostly on matchups, but they'd be clear underdogs even in a potential second-round series with the Phoenix Suns. Portland would face even longer odds against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rip City's collective sigh of relief at avoiding the LA Clippers in the first round says it all about the Blazers' prospects versus Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company.