Blazers guard Damian Lillard receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been honored with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for April. Lillard was recognized by the NBA and Kaiser Permanente for his continued efforts to empower young people across the city through his RESPECT program, which supports, encourages and celebrates high school students at McDaniel, Parkrose and Roosevelt. Lillard launched the program during his rookie season in 2012-13.www.kptv.com