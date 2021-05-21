newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers guard Damian Lillard receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been honored with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for April. Lillard was recognized by the NBA and Kaiser Permanente for his continued efforts to empower young people across the city through his RESPECT program, which supports, encourages and celebrates high school students at McDaniel, Parkrose and Roosevelt. Lillard launched the program during his rookie season in 2012-13.

www.kptv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Portland Trail Blazers#The Moda Assist Program#Special Olympics Oregon#Portland#Ambassador#Shoes#Respect#Show#Students#Video Visits#April#Assist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s net worth in 2021

Since being drafted with the 6th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Damian Lillard has been on the rise in his own respectful lane as an underrated star. The Trail Blazers, however, recognized the former Rookie of the Year’s value, seeing as how they inked him to a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension back in 2019, per Spotrac. Given that, today we’re going to look at Damian Lillard’s net worth in 2021.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Damian Lillard On Blazers' Title Hopes: 'I Think We Can Do It'

The Trail Blazers aren't exactly considered a real threat to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at season's end. Early betting trends for the first round make Portland the slightest of favorites against the short-handed Denver Nuggets. The extent of the Blazers' hopes beyond Denver depends mostly on matchups, but they'd be clear underdogs even in a potential second-round series with the Phoenix Suns. Portland would face even longer odds against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rip City's collective sigh of relief at avoiding the LA Clippers in the first round says it all about the Blazers' prospects versus Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Damian Lillard a key reason Blazers will likely fire Terry Stotts

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are currently in a tough spot as they will have to grind it out just to secure a playoff seat for the 2020-21 season. Finding themselves in the same situation from a season ago in the Orlando bubble, head coach Terry Stotts may eventually be sacked if he can’t pull off a miracle to salvage the Trail Blazers’ campaign for good.
NFLthefocus.news

NBA: Damian Lillard sample features on J.Cole's new album The Off-Season

Damian Lillard is featured on J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season. Dame is featured on the J.Cole track Punchin The Clock – here’s what the sample is and where the ‘punchin the clock interview’ comes from. J. Cole has released his new album The Off-Season, featuring cameos from the likes...
NBAPosted by
Houston Digest

NBA Daily Recap 5/10: Lillard's 34 Points rallies Trail Blazers pass Rockets 140-129

Trail Blazers beat Rockets 140-129 on Monday night. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with 34 points, while CJ McCollum contributed 28 points and Norman Powell dropped 28 points in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, D.J. Augustin tallied 21 points and Kelly Olynyk made 21 points for the Rockets. After this game, the Rockets (16-53) ranked #15 in the Western Conference with 34.0 games back to the top, while the Trail Blazers (40-29) led the Rockets by 24.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.
NBACBS Sports

Blazers look to lock down playoff spot vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers aim to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers (41-30) will land a coveted top-six position with a victory or if the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland holds the...
NBAchadronradio.com

Blazers Beat Nuggets 132-116, Secure 6th Seed For Playoffs

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBANBA

Damian Lillard, Trae Young named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21. Check out highlights from their past week of action. Damian Lillard. > Complete Box Scores. Trae Young. > Complete Box Scores.
NBACBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues magnificent offense

Lillard tallied 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block during Wednesday's 105-98 win over Utah. Lillard continued his magnificent stretch of offensive performances lately, as the guard posted his sixth straight with at least 30 points. During that span, Lillard is averaging 32.8 points which is up from his season average of 28.7. Lillard and the Blazers will look to clinch a playoff spot during their next game against Phoenix on Thursday barring a Lakers' win Wednesday.
NBANBA

Trail Blazers Clinch Spot in NBA Playoffs for Eighth-Straight Season, Taking on the Denver Nuggets in Round One

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 16, 2021) – For the eighth-straight season, the sixth-seed Portland Trail Blazers will vie for the NBA Championship during the 2020-21 NBA Western Conference Playoffs presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers. Round one will be played against the third-seed Denver Nuggets, with the playoffs schedule being announced soon. The Trail Blazers are the only team in the NBA that has qualified for each of the last eight postseasons.
NBAESPN

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Denver Nuggets (47-24) face the Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-NW. Trail Blazers vs Nuggets (-11, 231) The Trail Blazers lost to the Suns 118-117 but covered the spread as 2-point underdogs, while falling short of the 237 point total in their last contest on Thursday. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 41 points in the loss.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Blazers' 42nd win, Damian Lillard remembered a bettor who claimed he really, really needed it

We are reminded time and time again that Damian Lillard doesn’t forget anything, and he’s on Twitter a lot. Keep that in mind as we go back a month to April 19. A bettor on Twitter known as @LordTreeSap reached out to Lillard and said the following: “Dame how is your hamstring? I need you guys to win 42 games this year or I lose my house. Huge fan even if I’m in the mansion or homeless.”
NBAhotcars.com

Here Are The Cars In Damian Lillard's Stylish Collection

Damian Lillard is a star of the National Basketball Association. His talent and sincerity have conquered the world. The American basketball player is a central figure both in his Portland Trail Blazers team and in the basketball world in general. His professional sports career is a terrific plot for a...
NBAchatsports.com

The Nuggets will face the Blazers in the first round of the playoffs | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, go in-depth on the Denver Nuggets after the regular season comes to a close. They briefly touch on the final game of the season before going around the league to look at the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff brackets. They discuss big storylines and give some predictions before transitioning back to the Nuggets, who will be the third seed and face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The first big question they tackle: can the Nuggets guards match up with Lillard, McCollum, and Powell?