newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, OR

Man charged with attempted murder, stalking in Washington County

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man is in custody after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had tried to break into her apartment. On May 13, deputies began investigating the stalking case in the community of Aloha. Around the same time Beaverton police got a call from an out-of-state witness who was receiving images from the suspect. Deputies identified 21-year-old Conner Charriere as the person who tried to break into the apartment and sent the messages.

www.kptv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Aloha, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Washington County, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Crime#Attempted Murder#County Police#Police Detectives#Guns#Police Tape#The Sheriff S Office#Man#Suspect#Investigators#Northwest Leahy Road#Beaverton Police#Duct Tape#Leahy#Zip Ties#Gps Trackers#Lock Picking Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Former Cornelius mayor goes missing, deputies ask for help in search

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A prominent member of the Cornelius community went missing on Sunday night, and Washington County sheriff's deputies are asking for help bringing him home safe. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen leaving hishome near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m....
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Oregon StateLebanon-Express

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
Banks, ORBanks Post

Banks April 2021 Police Log

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley. Domestic Disturbance – NW Jarvis Pl – A young couple got into an argument resulting in police being called. Deputies arrived and learned that the argument stemmed from one half slamming doors and cursing in front of the other’s young child. The couple agreed to stay separated for the rest of the evening.
kptv.com

DA: Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison following Tualatin robbery investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison after being convicted for a robbery that occurred nearly two years ago. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said James Sekou Jones was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced on May 7 to 70 months in prison.
Beaverton, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Beaverton man charged with robbery for I-5 incident near Millersburg

A Beaverton man was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court. Adam Lee Chervin, 28, also is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 5 near Millersburg and...
Aloha, ORkptv.com

Deputies: Missing 79-year-old Aloha man is back home safe

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man who was reported missing Tuesday out of Aloha has returned home, deputies told FOX 12 late Wednesday morning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Robert Paul Kelly was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday when leaving his home near the 7000 block Southwest 188th Avenue. He was driving his 2017 Silver Honda HRV, with Oregon license plate D48182.
Washington County, ORKATU.com

Washington County deputies looking for missing man

Washington County deputies are asking for help finding a 79-year-old man. Robert Kelly was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday driving his silver 2017 Honda HRV with Oregon license plates D48182. He left his home near the 7000 block of Southwest 188th Avenue in Aloha to go to an appointment...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon police officer charged for not arresting off-duty colleague who allegedly 'terrorized' family over BLM flag

An Oregon police officer is facing criminal misconduct charges after he drove home another officer who was suspected of committing a crime instead of arresting him. Forest Grove police officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted on one count of first-degree official misconduct, the Beaverton Police Department said in a statement Friday. The charges stem from an incident on Halloween last year, when officers were dispatched to a call of a theft in progress, according to police.
Beaverton, ORKATU.com

Beaverton man pleads not guilty to charges in online fraud scheme

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Beaverton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused in a scheme that stole and resold customer account information for popular streaming services including Netflix, HBO Max, and Spotify Premium. Samuel Joyner has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud, trafficking and use...