Man charged with attempted murder, stalking in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man is in custody after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had tried to break into her apartment. On May 13, deputies began investigating the stalking case in the community of Aloha. Around the same time Beaverton police got a call from an out-of-state witness who was receiving images from the suspect. Deputies identified 21-year-old Conner Charriere as the person who tried to break into the apartment and sent the messages.