Pasco brewery offers free beer with COVID vaccination

A dirty car isn't a crime, but why chance it? The Pasco Jr. Bulldogs Football program is in need of funds and it's Pasco Police to the rescue!. Officers will be teaming up with students for a fundraiser car wash this Sunday (5/16) from noon-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Subway at 22nd & Court St. Hey, how much will it cost to make your ride shine? The donation of your choice will do.