Pasco, WA

Pasco brewery offers free beer with COVID vaccination

By Samantha Spitz
KEPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, Wash. — If you still need your COVID vaccine or are fully vaccinated and want a free beer, head on over to Sage Brewing Company in Pasco. The brewery is partnering with Tri-Cities Community Health to help get residents vaccinated. Once you get your vaccine, brewery owners said your...

