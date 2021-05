Variant cases of Covid-19 have surged in Florida since spring break vacationers flocked to the state.The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that more than 11,000 infections involving variants of the coronavirus have been reported statewide based on data from the Florida Department of Health.While the health department does not publish variant cases, data shared with local ABC affiliate WFTV shows 753 variant cases from just three strains on 14 March.This increased to 5,177 on 15 April, and 9,248 on 27 April, ABC News reports. By 5 May, the number was up to more than 11,800 according to the Sentinel.According...