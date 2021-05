In Monticello Empire League wrestling action last Wednesday at Will C. Wood, the Wildcats subdued the Rodriguez Mustangs, 42-35 to remain unbeaten in league play. “When these two foes match up it always seems to be a tough and exciting match,” said Wood head coach Jeremy Barnett. “It took a little while for the Cats to get rolling but once they did they never looked back. Rodriguez took the lead from the onset and looked to have a stronghold on the dual until Wood’s senior leadership stepped up.”