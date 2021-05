Despite the fact that millions of Americans are being vaccinated daily with one of three COVID-19 vaccines, the virus is still spreading at an alarming rate across the country, per experts. On Tuesday afternoon, during the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), revealed that there is one place you are significantly more likely to catch the virus than others. Read on to see what it is, and also where you no longer need to wear your mask—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.