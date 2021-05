INDIANAPOLIS – Months before a man was poisoned with fentanyl and strangled to death in his Indiana home, authorities in both Ohio and Indiana received alarming warnings. “There’s a possible crime that is going to happen in Zionsville, Indiana, that could take someone’s life,” a man said in a phone call to the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Ohio at 9:42 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020. “You can’t let this situation go down.”