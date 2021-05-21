Not Just STEM: Digital Teaching Materials for the Arts, Too

Will feature panel discussions, interactive sessions, and awards for 2020-2021 teaching pivot. While Boston University looks ahead to a school year with the return of in-person teaching and learning, the Digital Learning & Innovation Faculty Forum 2021 virtual symposium is taking a moment to pause and celebrate all that that faculty and staff have accomplished over the course of the pandemic with Learn from Anywhere (LfA), the hybrid format used throughout the 2020-2021 school year. The forum is today, Monday, May 10, from 1 to 4 pm.