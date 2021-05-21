Not Just STEM: Digital Teaching Materials for the Arts, Too

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAs K-12 schools across the country continue investing in digital platforms to expand remote learning and supplement in-person course content, most educational technology companies have focused on core curriculums such as math, reading and the sciences. Digital materials for art teachers have been something of a niche market, and Milwaukee Public Schools, not wanting student creativity to get lost in the shuffle, has partnered with an online arts university to bring them into the classroom.

