Beaumont will close off part of Veile at the freeway off ramps

A segment of Veile Avenue in Beaumont leading up to west 6th Street is destined to be closed off to traffic. According to the city, the northern point of Veile (pronounced “Vee-lee”) where it meets 6th Street is a dangerous intersection, as people heading north sometimes try to make an immediate left in the wrong direction towards the State Route 60 freeway off ramp, or jump the curb to get to the westbound I-10 freeway entrance, or shortly after turning right from Veile onto 6th Street, make an immediate U-turn to go west — an issue if the offending vehicle is one of the tractor trailer trucks coming from any number of area distribution companies.