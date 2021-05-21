newsbreak-logo
CDC: Don’t Kiss and Snuggle Your Chicken!

By Fox David
Posted by 
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 3 days ago
Attention Northland chicken owners! The Centers For Disease Control has issued an alert regarding salmonella outbreaks that have been linked to contact with backyard poultry. According to the CDC, 163 people have been reported ill from 43 states and 1/3 of the sick people are children under 5. While 34 of those people needed hospitalization, thankfully no deaths have been reported. They also add that the actual number of sick people is likely to be much higher than the reported number, as many people likely recovered on their own and never got tested for salmonella.

