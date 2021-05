Members of the Boone County 4-H Fair Board are working furiously in preparation for this year’s return of the fair. “A lot of families and kids were disappointed,” board president Bryan Knoper said about the canceled fair from 2020. “We did the best we could with virtual options. The in-person fair was canceled but the fair did go on, virtually, but for a lot of families and kids it was a real let down compared with the real thing.”