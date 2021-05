A Talladega man will be coming home after serving almost eight years of a 21-year prison sentence, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ronald Armbrester, 51, was convicted by a jury of receiving stolen property in the first degree in 2013. He was seen by at least three Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies riding a stolen, hotwired John Deere tractor, which was later recovered, along with a set of tools with the victim’s name engraved on them.