On the Move: Jeff Fogle

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Fogle was promoted to chief executive officer with Batson Associates, an architectural firm in Greenville. He previously served as the firm’s chief operations officer and has spent more than three decades at Batson Associates.

