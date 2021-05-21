newsbreak-logo
Warren County, VA

EDA extends due dates for bank loans

By Alex Bridges The Northern Virginia Daily
Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority took action Friday concerning bank loans. The EDA board of directors voted 7-0 at its regular meeting to adopt three resolutions, two of which relate to financial assistance the authority has from two area banks. Chairman Jeff Browne and directors Greg Harold,...

