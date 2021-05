The anticipated revival of Dexter will be much darker than the original series that aired for eight seasons. The ten-episode reboot that will bring back Michael C. Hall as the beloved title character is set to return on Showtime this upcoming fall, eight years after the extremely controversial series finale that left many viewers extraordinarily unsatisfied. Despite that, Clyde Phillips has been helmed as showrunner to the revival after departing the original series at the end of the fourth season, so many fans are hoping that the limited series can bring back the show's best qualities that made it so entertaining.