Young Latinx Women Celebrate Quinceañeras A Year Late Due To Pandemic
Hermila Navarro had been anxiously awaiting her quinceañera. She already had her dress picked out and her little sisters loved it. On a recent afternoon, Hermila’s little sisters sat at the edge of a bed in their apartment in Kettleman City, watching the 16-year-old pull the dress out of its wrapping. The top of the dress is made to fit like a corset, embroidered with gold sequins that flow down the dress in intricate designs. The bottom is filled with layers and layers of tulle.www.kvpr.org