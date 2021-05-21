Southern Pines Daycare Dismisses Toddler After Parents Report Mistreatment
A Southern Pines couple alleges their toddler was dismissed from a local daycare in an act of retaliation after they filed a complaint against the facility. Amanda and Kirill Bumin were unbuckling their son Max from his car seat in February when they discovered that an employee of Sunshine Learning Center had wrapped layers of masking tape around the skin of the boy’s ankles. The employee later claimed the tape was meant to prevent Max, who was 20 months old at the time, from taking off his shoes.www.thepilot.com