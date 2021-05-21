newsbreak-logo
Avon, OH

Knights of Columbus Council 3269 Ragan Foundation awards scholarships

By Kevin Martin
Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knights of Columbus Council 3269 Ragan Foundation in Avon-Avon Lake awarded scholarships to five students May 20 helping them continue their education. In a ceremony at Ragan Hall, 1783 Moore Road in Avon, Past Grand Knight Fred Metz said the gifts, on behalf of the Ragan Foundation and the Isabella Guild of Ragan Council, nearly did not happen with their ability to fundraise impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

