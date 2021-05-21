Sixers Notebook: Doc Rivers assures he will not limit minutes in the postseason

PHILADELPHIA — For the 32nd and most likely final regular-season time Friday night, Doc Rivers started his 2020-2021 76ers fantasy team. There was Joel Embiid at center, Tobias Harris and Danny Green on the perimeter, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry in the backcourt for a game against Orlando. It was set up that way in the offseason. With some predictable glitches, it survived the 72-game speed-season. For the most part, it had been successful. But it was far less than perfect during a 12-point loss a night earlier in Miami, when it could not prevent the Heat from scoring 38 points in the first quarter.