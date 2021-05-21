newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers ship pair of relievers to Rays for shortstop Willy Adames, pitcher Trevor Richards

By ANDREW WAGNER FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
maryvilleforum.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers have a new shortstop. Six weeks after the team traded Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in order to hand the starting job to Luis Urias, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns made another move Friday, sending right-handed relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards.

www.maryvilleforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Eric Yardley
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
David Stearns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Marlins#Braves#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Tampa Bay Rays#Fangraphs Com#American League#Ba#Obp#Slg#Save Career#Era Richards#Stearns Richards#San Diego Padres#Millercoors Brewery#Shortstop Willy Adames#Brewers President#Landing Adames#Starter Travis Shaw#Hitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBfangraphs.com

Willy Adames is Headed to Milwaukee

Since before the start of the season, the Rays have telegraphed their willingness to move Willy Adames. It wasn’t so much in what they said — in that they didn’t say much of anything — but two factors made it a nearly foregone conclusion. First, the Rays are *loaded* at shortstop in the upper minors. Second, the Rays don’t compete by letting surplus talent rot on the vine. Adames will be eligible for arbitration after this year, so his presence on the major league roster blocked those cheaper minor leaguers.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Goes deep, scores twice

Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Angels. Adames knocked a double and came around to score as part of a four-run third inning. He then took Jose Quintana deep the next inning for his third homer of the season and first since April 12. The 25-year-old shortstop entered Monday in a 2-for-31 slump over his last 10 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Crushes solo shot

Urias went 2-for-3 with a solo shot and two runs batted in during Saturday's win over the Dodgers. The 23-year-old hit a solo shot off Dustin May in the second inning and knocked in Keston Hiura in the 10th inning. Urias continues to improve, and he hit an impressive .333/.438/.641 with three homers and 13 RBI over his last 15 games.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBMidland Daily News

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Phil Gosselin to Albert Pujols.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Trevor Richards: Optioned to Triple-A

Richards was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Richards has made five major-league appearances to begin the season and posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 11 innings. However, he'll now be removed from the big-league roster as part of a shuffle to make room for Rich Hill (illness) and Cody Reed (thumb), who were activated from the injured list Saturday.
MLBSFGate

Milwaukee-Philadelphia Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep left center field. Luis Urias strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Travis Shaw walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. called out on strikes. Tyrone Taylor walks. Travis Shaw to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Billy McKinney flies out to left field to Andrew McCutchen.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball with three walks...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Thursday

Adames isn't starting Thursday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Adames had gone hitless with five strikeouts in six at-bats across his last two games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Mike Brosseau starts at third base.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Luis Urias Doing the Most to Maximize His Swings

Luis Urias has compiled a nice start to his season. All throughout his career Urias was praised for his plate discipline. That has been on show in his time with the Brewers. He does not swing much, but he does make an effort to maximize those swings. This may be...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

OOTP Brewers 2021

I thought I would try my hand at what OOTP thought of our current team and to see what I could do with it. I am playing as the GM and not manager, simulating all games. I tried to start with 'today' but ended up being May 5 with the Brewers having a 15-10 record at the end of April, there's some issue with the in-progress game setup there. I'm also playing in commissioner mode so I can see all the ratings, but I'm only going to make moves that the other teams are ok with. They've tightened up he AI on trades so It's very difficult to get an advantage in trades.
MLBESPN

Adames, Brosseau hit HRs as Rays beat A's 4-3, avoid sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. --  The Rays and A's played a pair of tough series in a span of two weeks, splitting four games in Florida before three more nail-biters in the Bay Area. Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and Tampa Bay held off Oakland 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Launches two-run shot

Adames went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mets. Adames extended his hitting streak to three games and has reached base at least twice in all three of those contests, as he's leaving behind a woeful stretch between May 1 and May 12 where he only hit .206 across 34 at-bats. He also launched his fifth homer of the campaign, but the power display has been noticeable of late -- he has connected three of his five home runs during the current month.
MLBJanesville Gazette

N.Y. Mets-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz doubles to deep right field. Joey Wendle singles to shallow infield. Yandy Diaz to third. Throwing error by Tomas Nido. Joey Wendle steals second. Yandy Diaz scores. Manuel Margot pops out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Willy Adames hits 3-run blast as Rays top A's

Willy Adames belted a three-run homer and Mike Brosseau delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series...
MLBwtmj.com

Obstruction call “clearly was wrong,” Stearns tells WTMJ

Instant replay could’ve been helpful at American Family Field on Wednesday. That’s the opinion of Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, anyway. A questionable obstruction call on pitcher Zack Godley left Stearns scratching his head. “I think it was a very unusual call,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on...
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 7, Angels 3: California Dub

The Rays are on the West Coast tonight, beginning a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani was expected to start tonight’s game for the Angels but was scratched, resulting in Jose Quintana to start against Tyler Glasnow. Jose Quintana struck out the side on 15 pitches to...
MLBSFGate

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep right center field. Travis Shaw grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Avisail Garcia to third. Luis Urias singles to shallow center field. Avisail Garcia scores. Manny Pina called out on strikes. Pablo Reyes reaches on error. Luis Urias to second. Fielding error by Dansby Swanson. Adrian Houser strikes out swinging.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames sitting for Tampa Bay on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Adames is being replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle against Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 113 plate appearances this season, Adames has a .185 batting average with a .545 OPS,...