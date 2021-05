I am writing a letter in response to a column published in The Ouachita Citizen last week titled “Seasons of Louisiana.”. There always are two sides to every story. I also attended the memorial service at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. I found the article the author published concerning my pastor, Michael Thang’wa, to be way out of line. What a shame that the article was so unkind to a godly man, who allowed the memorial service to be held at JGS as an act of kindness to the family.