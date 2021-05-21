Religion news in brief

First Presbyterian Church

Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. with Megan Flores as guest minister.

Angel Box Ministry meets at 2 p.m. Monday.

Town and Country Circle meeting is at 1:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Home-bound) is at 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village on the 29th.

VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, could use macaroni & cheese (boxes), spaghetti sauce, rice (1 or 2 pound bags) and beans (1 or 2 pound bags).

The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.

Gainesville Bible Church

The church, led by Pastor Mark Wascom, begins Sundays with a prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and bible study is at 7 p.m.

There’s a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Childcare is available for all services.

The church is located at 601 N. Radio Hill Road. For more information call 940-668-2781 or email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com. The church’s website is www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.

Valley View Church of Christ

Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ladies' Bible class is 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

All other services, classes and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.

“In Search of the Lord’s Way” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.

For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.

Era Church of Christ

Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bible class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.

First United Methodist

First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page. The church is praying for the community.

Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.

Learning Tree Preschool opened registration for the 2021-22 school year on Monday, March 29. The school is looking forward to next year as they celebrate 40 years of growing children in the community.

First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.

First Baptist Gainesville

Early First Contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. is the Classic First Traditional service. Both services feature music and fellowship. The church’s sanctuary is at 308 E. Broadway St.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 210 Pastor Jeff Langley continues his Bible study through the book of Genesis.

If you can’t make it to church in person, join in on one of the church’s streaming videos via Facebook, on www.belongfbg.com or via Suddenlink on Channel 3 or Nortex on Thursdays.

Vacation Bible School is of June 14-18. Anyone interested can register online at https://belongfbg.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/852868.

For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.