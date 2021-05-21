newsbreak-logo
Butler, PA

Rosella Kosis

butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Rosella Kosis, 97, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh, on December 30, 1923 to the late Joseph and Mary (Gralinski) Kososki. Rosella was known to be a hard worker and was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed gardening and decorating. Above all else she loved her family. Rosella is survived by six children, one brother, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Kosis who passed in 1989, and a daughter. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

