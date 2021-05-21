newsbreak-logo
Mcpherson, KS

Bredfield named to McPherson honor roll

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 5 days ago

McPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, named Heppner's Zachary Bredfield to its spring 2021 Honor Roll. To qualify for the honor roll, students must be attending full time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term.

