Clovis Unified Updates Mask-Wearing Policy

KMJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClovis, CA. (KMJ) — Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has updated its mask-wearing policy for students, visitors, and employees. According to CUSD, students, visitors, and employees do not have to wear masks outdoors as long as they keep a distance of six feet from one another. The exception to the...

