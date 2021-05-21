That's not 'tech support,' but someone who doesn't mind swindling 78-year-old out of her money

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tore into journalist Brian Williams after the MSNBC anchor dubbed the lawmaker "Kremlin Cruz" during a segment last week. The dustup came after Cruz criticized a video put out by the Pentagon telling the story of a recruit who marched for marriage equality before joining the armed forces. The senator called it "woke" and "emasculating" to the U.S. military, and shared his comment along with a Russian propaganda video depicting members of its military as strong and masculine.