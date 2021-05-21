That's not 'tech support,' but someone who doesn't mind swindling 78-year-old out of her money
A Talladega woman has lost her life savings after falling victim to a computer scam, according to a report filed with Talladega Police earlier this week. According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, reported having difficulties with her computer, including a popup notice that Microsoft would cut off her internet service unless she called to set up a new IP address.www.annistonstar.com