In 2017 I was diagnosed with liver cancer. I’ll spare you all the details of how I went from being on a liver donor list in Washington D.C., to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., but suffice to say, I had no idea what that journey would teach me. What I knew was that I felt fine. Everything seemed to be working, yet I was handed a diagnosis that nobody would want to hear: I had liver cancer, and according to my doctor, on a scale of 1-10, I was a 10+. Not good.