The Idolmaster Starlit Season is about to appear in Japan in October 2021, and Bandai Namco Nordics posted an series of tweets and Twitter poll talking about the series and gauging interest in it. It noted this wasn’t a guarantee about or tease for localization in its final tweet. However, the person running the account did close things out by saying, “I will of course forward all of your great feedback internally, so plz keep it up.” [Thanks, Resetera!]