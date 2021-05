Israel and Hamas will have reached a ceasefire agreement to end 11 days of violence in Gaza Strip, bringing a halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.The two sides entered a “mutual and simultaneous” truce from 2am on Friday local time (11pm GMT), Hamas said, after Israel’s security cabinet agreed to put an end to heavy bombardment which has killed more than 230 Palestinians.Media in Israel quoted one official describing the truce as "quiet in exchange for quiet". Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the fighting was to halt immediately, but in the countdown to 2am Palestinian rocket salvoes continued...