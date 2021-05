FREEHOLD - A coalition of Black pastors and community leaders want Gov. Phil Murphy to consider a person of color as the next Monmouth County prosecutor. "I know you are from this area and know it very well. Therefore, it's vital to select someone that has a fresh perspective and can look at various situations of enforcing the law through a different lens," said the letter, signed by 16 pastors and community leaders from across the county. Murphy lives in Middletown.