Assistant coach Aron Velde has been named the new head football coach for the Perham Yellowjackets, the Perham Activities Department announced Wednesday, April 28. Velde is no stranger to the area. He graduated from Fergus Falls, and his wife, Kiala, is from Frazee. After living in Fargo for some time, the pair decided to move back to the area when they started to grow their own family.