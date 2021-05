EDITOR’S NOTE: It is an honor to have a former governor share with us his thoughts on a quintessential Minnesota pastime and what the Governor’s Fishing Opener means to citizens, communities, and governors. Governor Walz will be in Otter Tail County this weekend, but our region has hosted the event 15 times since 1963. To all the fisherfolk casting, trolling, and jigging this weekend, even if your stringer isn’t full, I hope you reel in a boatload of safe, happy memories. — Tucker Nelson, HTF Editor.