Hal Conklin, Former Santa Barbara Mayor and Civic Visionary, Dead at 75
Hal Conklin, former Santa Barbara mayor, councilmember, environmental pioneer, arts advocate, and all-purpose civic visionary, died at Serenity House this Friday at the age of 75 from complications arising from brain cancer. Conklin took satisfaction that he would die in a facility formerly owned by the Community Environmental Council, an organization that he had helped found and lead in the wake of the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill.www.independent.com