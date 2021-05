Accelerate Games revealed this week that they are breaking the army back out of the box with the return of Toy Soldiers HD. Along with Signal Studios, you'll be heading back into the toy box as you will command an army of tiny soldiers fighting in classic World War I battles. The game will be the original with a number of additions and several major improvements as they bring it back to life for new gamers on modern consoles. The game is set to release sometime in August 2021 for PC and all three major consoles. We have notes from the developers below on what they've improved, along with screenshots and the trailer.