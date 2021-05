If you're considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, in most cases, you don't need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors anymore. That's the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued new guidance on Thursday. Vaccinated persons - those who are at least two weeks past their second COVID shot, or first if it was from Johnson and Johnson - no longer need to stay six feet from others who are also vaccinated, and can lower their masks.