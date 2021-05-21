How to Cultivate Higher Emotional Intelligence in Your Employees

Many leaders have risen to their positions by getting things done, bucking up when necessary, and finding solutions when obstacles appear. That’s a very adaptive trait, especially during the chaos of the coronavirus epidemic, at every stage. As the number of vaccinated people increases and companies begin to call people back to an office environment, people will grapple with another change. Even welcome changes require people to adjust. Human beings - leaders included - tend to use prior experience as the basis for evaluations and decisions, even when it has few elements in common with the situation they are currently facing, a phenomenon known in psychology as the “saliency bias.”