newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to Cultivate Higher Emotional Intelligence in Your Employees

By Timothy Carter
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotional intelligence (sometimes called EQ or EI) has the power to reshape your entire workplace. With higher emotional intelligence as a leader, you’ll be able to exercise more patience. You’ll have an intuitive understanding of what other people are thinking and feeling. You’ll practice more compassion and earn more trust from your team. You’ll even be able to keep your own emotions in check, making more logical decisions and staying calm and stress-free under pressure.

www.greenwichtime.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Intelligence#Productivity#Cultivate#Empathy#Emotional Stress#Workplace Stress#Social Behavior#Eq#Employees#Understanding#Meaningful Advice#Meaningful Questions#Intelligent People#Emotions#Influence#Consistent Levels#Self Regulation#Pent Up Negative Feelings#Autonomous Workplaces#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Posted by
Forbes

Five Clues Your Employees Are Still In Crisis Mode

Lara Hogan is a leadership coach and the founder of Wherewithall. Neurologists, psychologists and anthropologists have thoroughly documented the six core needs that humans have at work: belonging, progress, choice, equality, predictability and significance. When a core need is threatened or undernourished, our fight-or-flight response kicks in. Thanks to a year and counting of unpredictable change, most of us are still hungry for at least one of those needs on any given day. And your employees’ amygdalas — the part of the brain responsible for our fight-or-flight response — are still on high alert.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Importance of Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

Most people in psychological circles understand the importance of Emotional Intelligence, often referred to as one’s EQ (or Emotional Quotient). When you are trying to improve or change something, having self-awareness, being able to self-regulate, understanding social awareness and leveraging intrinsic motivation and empathy – all factors of Emotional Intelligence – are key.
Mental Healththeiet.org

Understanding the INFJ personality type: The Counsellor

In this week’s instalment of the personality series, we are discussing the INFJ personality type. We have gone into detail about potential strengths and weaknesses this type has and how they can harness these to better their interview techniques. We have discussed many personality types before this one in the E&TJ Career and Advice section, so if this isn’t right for you, we’re sure you’ll find something more suiting on our site.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Leaders Can Manage Employees’ Divergent Emotional Reactions To Returning To The Office

Many leaders have risen to their positions by getting things done, bucking up when necessary, and finding solutions when obstacles appear. That’s a very adaptive trait, especially during the chaos of the coronavirus epidemic, at every stage. As the number of vaccinated people increases and companies begin to call people back to an office environment, people will grapple with another change. Even welcome changes require people to adjust. Human beings - leaders included - tend to use prior experience as the basis for evaluations and decisions, even when it has few elements in common with the situation they are currently facing, a phenomenon known in psychology as the “saliency bias.”
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The ABCDE's on How to Influence Emotionally Unstable Individuals

People who are emotionally unstable may react in unexpected ways with rapid mood shifts that are hard to understand. Some indicators of emotionally unstable individuals include displaying outbursts disproportionate to the circumstances and having a short fuse. An approach outlined by the acronym ABCDE can help in dealing with emotionally...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

4 Reasons Your Employees Are Afraid To Be Brave At Work

One of the fortunate things about being a professor is that you have colleagues who are on the leading edge of developing new knowledge. I was excited to hear about a new book (Choosing Courage: The Everyday Guide to Being Brave at Work) written by Professor Jim Detert. The topic is timely given the growing fear that people have speaking up in today’s “cancel culture.” In fact, a discussion I’ve been having with a friend from another university is how can we help those with minority ideologies, identities, and perspectives express themselves and therefore motivate and reward these acts of courageous voice.
Mental Healthyoursun.com

Simple life hacks to improve your emotional health

Life hacking has become one of my favorite things to watch online. There are so many different ways to make things easier and prettier and more profitable. But what about hacking your way to a better emotional life?. Removing the fear about fixing things. If you are handy, you can...
HealthThrive Global

How To Manage Your Thoughts And Emotions At The Office

“I’m feeling overwhelmed by all the responsibilities, expectations, and lack of time.”. “I’ve tried delegating tasks, taking things off my To Do list, creating boundaries and saying ‘No’ to more things–these time management strategies just aren’t doing the trick.”. “I’m needing to find ways to lessen the burden, create more...
San Francisco, CAciis.edu

Building Emotional Intelligence and Intimacy

Online (Check-In Begins at 9:45 am U. S. Pacific) This workshop is being hosted live online only and will not be recorded to maintain the privacy of all attendees. Instructions on how to join will be emailed to registrants shortly before the workshop start date. If you need to request...
Mental Healthbetterhumans.pub

How Emotional Intelligence Will Make You a Better Leader

Self-awareness is the first skill you need—self-regulation, empathy, and other elements of emotional intelligence depend upon it. You’ve heard of the term before, and you’ve probably even inferred that someone doesn’t have it. Oh, but you definitely have plenty of it. That’s right — it’s a little thing we like to call Emotional Intelligence.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Positive Psychology at Work

Positive psychology focuses on character strengths and behaviors that allow individuals to build a life of meaning and purpose. According to Psychology Today, the primary purpose of positive psychology is “identifying and building mental assets, as opposed to addressing weaknesses and problems.”. By embracing evidence-based practices that draw on positive...
Mental HealthPurpose Fairy

6 Ways to Communicate Better As a Highly Sensitive Person

Did you know that around 15-20% of the total population are considered Highly Sensitive People (HSP)?. Sensitivity is a personality trait that both children and adults share. Individuals who possess it tend to be affected deeply by different sensations, whether it be noise from the city traffic or bright lights inside the house. These things might not be overwhelming for other people, but it certainly is for a highly sensitive person.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Corporate Training Can Improve Employees Wellbeing At Work

Positive wellbeing is mandatory for employees and employers alike. It can significantly impact work processes by increasing employees’ motivation and work productivity. Today, most companies prioritize the mental health of their employees as it promotes employees’ satisfaction with work while creating a healthy work environment. Besides, the corporate training industry has made it easier for companies to address the importance of good mental health among workers.
Mental Healthledger.news

May is Mental Health Month

We are entering into our third week of Mental Health Matters Month, and with that, we have a message below that we’d like to share:. Focusing on our mental health is both important and challenging. People have been enduring multiple crises over the past year, from a pandemic extending well over a year to a historic fire season that impacted our whole state. Prolonged crises lead to long-term stress, which is often amplified among people who were already experiencing significant life challenges, chronic health, and mental health conditions and disabilities. Experiencing negative emotions, especially when under stress, is part of the human experience.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

4 Easy Ways To Show Empathy In The Workplace

Do you want to show more empathy towards others in the workplace?. Empathy is the ability to understand and feel for another’s experience, including their emotions and thoughts. It’s important for everyone at work to cultivate and express empathy towards those around them to create a secure, healthy environment. There...
Mental Healthhbr.org

How to Make Friends with Your Inner Imposter

Imposter syndrome is the persistent, nagging thought that tells us that we are undeserving of our achievements. If you have ever felt that way, you’re not alone. Through the many conversations Amantha Imber has had with guests on her podcast, she has learned that no matter how competent or successful people are, many still continue to feel the same insecurities and fears. But unlike many of us, they have figured out ways to channel their emotions into something productive. Here’s how:
Mental Healthceoworld.biz

How Leaders Can Support Employees’ Mental and Emotional Wellness

In my ten years as a leadership development professional at a large organization, I’ve heard a manager question their employee’s mental health more than once. I have a vivid memory of a young manager looking into my eyes and worriedly wonder if her employee was “bipolar” because she seemed to have ever-changing moods. It didn’t seem this employee’s performance was egregiously bad. She was just unpleasant at times.
Mental Healthbizjournals

Creating a culture that supports the mental health of your employees

For more than 70 years, May has been observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. Mental health issues are a growing concern for employers and their employees, both personally and professionally. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness each year, but only 40% seek the necessary help.