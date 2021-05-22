Adams found guilty of felony sex abuse; faces life sentence in prison

CLINTON — A hearing is scheduled next week for motions in limine filed by prosecutors and defense counsel in connection with a robbery case. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and defense attorney Micah Johnson both filed motions in limine Thursday in the case of Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 39. Tutson, accused of robbing a Circle K clerk at gunpoint on Feb. 2, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; and one count of possession or control or a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon as an habitual offender, a Class D felony.