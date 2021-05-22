Adams found guilty of felony sex abuse; faces life sentence in prison
CLINTON — A Clinton County jury found a Clinton man guilty Thursday of five counts of sexual abuse that each carry a life sentence in prison. Todd W. Adams, 54, of Clinton, was found guilty by jury of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class A felony; and two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; according to a jury trial order filed by District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on Thursday. Appearance bond was ordered to be revoked and Adams was ordered to remain in custody, pending sentencing, without bond.www.clintonherald.com