Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level was determined to be on the low end of “moderate” on Thursday, with the primary risk factors continuing to improve. In the county’s risk-assessment model, using data from May 2 to May 8, the rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive decreased to 0.37% from 3.08% the previous week. A rate below 1% is deemed a “minimal” risk. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 3.7 from 6.2 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 1 and 10 per 100,000 is considered a “moderate” risk.