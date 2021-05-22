YouTube will place ads on all videos, but will not share profits with small creators

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Snap introduced a standalone video editing app called Story Studio at the company’s annual Partner Summit on Thursday. That new app comes on the heels of Snap’s launch of a TikTok clone called Spotlight. Story Studio was among a slew of announcements at Snap’s Partner Summit, including augmented reality features for creators and developers. The company also said Spotlight reaches 125 million monthly active users (as of January, TikTok had 689 million MAUs). Story Studio is in part a response to TikTok as well, though not as directly as Spotlight. With the studio app, content creators can upload video from Chrome or Safari, and use higher-end software tools like Apple’s Final Cut Pro; And viewers can watch clips even if they don’t have a Snapchat account. A big advantage for TikTok is that its videos can be exported and viewed anywhere. Deadline has more.