Behind Viral Videos

YouTube will place ads on all videos, but will not share profits with small creators

By Entrepreneur en Español
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube announced a change in the terms of its service, among which it stands out that the video platform will begin to place ads on all audiovisual materials. However, you will not share the profits with the small creators. Through a statement sent to its users, the platform explained "YouTube...

