Canada’s sixth-biggest city to consider lifting ban on cannabis stores

Retail cannabis sales in North America soared in 2020. The pandemic has virtually destroyed many businesses, big and small, over the last year, but there is a retail business that has flourished IN and BECAUSE of the healthcare crisis… Cannabis Dispensaries. In fact sales increased over 67% in 2020, so says an article in FlowHub. They said that analysts attribute this massive increase both to changing public perception, but also to the pandemic itself. More home-bound than ever, and with ongoing fear of shutdowns, people stocked up on cannabis to the tune of nearly $18 billion, said Leafly. Delivery and online ordering reigned supreme. Online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery were big trends in 2020 that helped consumers get their products quickly and safely… in the 30 days following the March 13 declaration of a national emergency, new delivery customer sign-ups jumped by nearly 60%. Similarly, the State of the Cannabis Industry found that stores with order ahead enabled sold 22% more on average compared to stores without order ahead. Not surprisingly, tech companies in cannabis ecommerce increased their market share in 2020 also. Sales in North America grew at an exponential rate. A report from BDSA said that Global cannabis sales reached nearly $21.3 billion in 2020, an increase of 48% over 2019 sales of $14.4 billion. BDSA forecasts global cannabis sales will grow from $21.3 billion in 2020 to $55.9 billion in 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17%. Active Cannabis companies in the markets this week include Quizam Media Corporation (OTCQB: QQQFF) (CSE: QQ), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) (CSE:CL), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) (CSE: CURA), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: INSHF) (CSE: ISH).