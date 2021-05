One of the hardest hit industries, and first to pivot, during the pandemic were restaurants. In New York City, contact-less grocery stores and outdoor dining options abounded assisted by ROAR, Restaurants Organizing Advocating Rebuilding fund. These funds were instrumental in funneling resources to businesses and communities alike in an effort to keep them afloat. A year later, that industry is slowly coming back out of its shell and with growth comes new opportunities. The best place to rebuild is on solid ground and Brandon L. Singer, founder of Retail by MONA, has joined with ROAR to make that path easier in the best way he knows how: real estate.