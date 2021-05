A lot has happened since the Jacksonville baseball team beat Sacred Heart-Griffin in eight innings on April 26. But the Crimsons still know how to play SHG tough. With the two teams deadlocked 3-3 through five innings, this time it was the Cyclones who came through. SHG scored two runs in the sixth, then added an insurance run in the seventh to beat Jacksonville 6-3 at Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville on Tuesday.