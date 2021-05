The two-year-old child of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade is well on her way to becoming a full-fledged hair influencer. Kaavia James Union Wade is a cutie who has no issues telling you exactly how she feels at the ripe young age of two years old. The celebrity baby has amassed more than one million followers (1.6 to be exact) on Instagram who can't get enough of her adorable cheeks, hilarious expressions, and not-here-for-your-nonsense attitude. In her latest video, the expressive toddler shows us her influencer potential with the cutest wash day tutorial.