Tommy Robertozzi recorded three goals and four assists to lead Pingry, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a win on the road over Watchung Hills, 16-2. Harrison Josloff scored four goals and assisted on another while Oliver Duryee tallied three goals and one assist for Pingry (6-1), which has scored double-digit goals in each of its last five games and six of seven.