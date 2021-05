I always hear these two questions: When will we get an In 'n' Out? When will we get an IKEA? The first question has already been answered and now I'm just counting down the days. As for IKEA, it looks like we're still tripping it out to Salt Lake City to get our million piece dressers for the time being. Or if you're ok with spending extra, a service called Assembled in Boise will make the trip for you and even put whatever it is together. Honestly, that's a pretty cool option. But the thought of spending extra never sounds good to me. Not to mention you end up with a less than unique aesthetic.