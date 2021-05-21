newsbreak-logo
Hit and run in south Seattle totals 3 vehicles

By KIRO 7 News Staff
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night in south Seattle a red truck, driving on the wrong side of the road, crashed into 3 vehicles and drove off, leaving behind substantial damage. The incident happened at approximately 10:07 p.m. and was captured on a neighbor’s security camera. The truck totaled all 3 vehicles: a black...

#Hit And Run#Seattle Police#Vehicles#Security Camera#Traffic Accident#Toyota Tacoma#Kia Sportage#Ring#Lexus#South Seattle#Dodge Ram#Driving#Major Front End Damage#Silver#Substantial Damage
