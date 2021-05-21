Four Mariners pitchers placed on IL after one positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing
The Seattle Mariners have unfortunately fallen victim to their first in-season outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of the 2020 season, with four players placed on the COVID-19-related injured list following one player testing positive and close contact tracing for three others. All four players are pitchers - RHPs Robert Dugger, Will Vest, and Drew Steckenrider, as well as LHP Anthony Misiewicz. While they are all nominally relievers, with Seattle experiencing a rash of injuries to their pitching staff, Dugger had been serving as a semi-starter to help the club maintain the six-man rotation, and all four have worked significant innings already this season.www.msn.com